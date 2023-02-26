Patch 0.2.0.0

Implemented an 8-way directional movement system to enhance player controls and character animations.

Added a tutorial prompt for using the flashlight, as some players were unaware that this was a feature.

Fixed a bug that caused the saved location to not reset if the player created a new save game without closing the game first.

Enabled saving and loading for the nightclub level.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to open the inventory in the main menu and the pause menu.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to slide when moving with the taser equipped.

Added a clue counter in the top right of the screen to help players keep track of how many clues they have found and how many are left to find. Note that not all clues need to be found to progress.

Due to popular demand, the phones in the nightclub level are now interactable. You can mark them as evidence and turn them off.

These changes aim to enhance your gameplay experience and address issues or concerns that have been reported. We appreciate your continued support and hope you enjoy playing The Department!