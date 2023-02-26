 Skip to content

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER update for 26 February 2023

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER MAJOR UPDATE - VERSION SIGMA 6.0

Well, after a long wait the new major update is out now! Version Sigma 6.0.
With this update, I have entirely re-done the Portal Facility, introducing Cain, The DimensionalDude, voiced by Gianni Matragrano. Cain is the game's new antagonist and will serve as a recurring boss.

On top of this, I have added a new Dimension, "AERIAL ENTRAILS" set atop a blood-fueled airship from an apocalyptic future where robots have enslaved their human masters. But that doesn't matter. What matters is that THERE IS A GRAPPEL HOOK NOW! This is something I've been wanting to add for an extremely long time and I'm very glad I did, it turned out great. I'm sure you all will enjoy it a lot.

And to even further this update, I have also added a leaderboard, a re-done UI and HUD (courtesy of my fried @BrepNir), an overhauled Cultist Executioner (Now called the [i]Cultic Executioner[/i]), an improved Quickscoper (Now titled "The Guttersnipe"), remastered music for The Cancer, and I've gotten some new key art! (Credit goes to the talented Chum)

Further changes and additions:

  • Improved the camera movements
  • Added the ability too flip mid-air, giving you a speed boost when you touch the ground
  • Added a Mario-Style Longjump activated by jumping mid-slide
  • Sliding keeps your previous momentum
  • Did several other minor tweaks and bugfixes to the movement
  • Added the RVIL Enforcer
  • Added several new options settings
  • Added a weaponwheel
  • Added a new mercy mechanic to prevent unexpected deaths
  • Replaced the Medkit and small medkit with 1 standard medkit that looks better and gives you a free shocker punch
  • Added a couple new upgrades
  • Swapped Sandsteel shotgun fire modes
  • Lowered the screams of the Meat Barrier
  • Touched up on many other things
  • Fixed an uncountable number of bugs
  • Removed Herobrine

The game is on sale right now, so be sure to get it now because after this sale I'm raising the price!

