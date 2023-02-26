DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER MAJOR UPDATE - VERSION SIGMA 6.0



Well, after a long wait the new major update is out now! Version Sigma 6.0.

With this update, I have entirely re-done the Portal Facility, introducing Cain, The DimensionalDude, voiced by Gianni Matragrano. Cain is the game's new antagonist and will serve as a recurring boss.

On top of this, I have added a new Dimension, "AERIAL ENTRAILS" set atop a blood-fueled airship from an apocalyptic future where robots have enslaved their human masters. But that doesn't matter. What matters is that THERE IS A GRAPPEL HOOK NOW! This is something I've been wanting to add for an extremely long time and I'm very glad I did, it turned out great. I'm sure you all will enjoy it a lot.

And to even further this update, I have also added a leaderboard, a re-done UI and HUD (courtesy of my fried @BrepNir), an overhauled Cultist Executioner (Now called the [i]Cultic Executioner[/i]), an improved Quickscoper (Now titled "The Guttersnipe"), remastered music for The Cancer, and I've gotten some new key art! (Credit goes to the talented Chum)

Further changes and additions:

Improved the camera movements

Added the ability too flip mid-air, giving you a speed boost when you touch the ground

Added a Mario-Style Longjump activated by jumping mid-slide

Sliding keeps your previous momentum

Did several other minor tweaks and bugfixes to the movement

Added the RVIL Enforcer

Added several new options settings

Added a weaponwheel

Added a new mercy mechanic to prevent unexpected deaths

Replaced the Medkit and small medkit with 1 standard medkit that looks better and gives you a free shocker punch

Added a couple new upgrades

Swapped Sandsteel shotgun fire modes

Lowered the screams of the Meat Barrier

Touched up on many other things

Fixed an uncountable number of bugs

Removed Herobrine

The game is on sale right now, so be sure to get it now because after this sale I'm raising the price!