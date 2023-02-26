 Skip to content

僵尸（THE JIANG SHI） update for 26 February 2023

20230226 版本更新 Version update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、增加英文界面（大量内容正在翻译中）

  1. Add English interface（A lot of content is being translated）

【公告及更新预告】[Announcement and update notice]
Take the lead to experience the ultimate boss [demon of drought], which is under intense production and commissioning

