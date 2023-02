Hey guys,

here is the release version.

We have improved controller support and tested it on Steam Deck. So far so good. But there is room for improvement. And we are open to your feedback.

Sounds and Music - done. But, there are some problems with Steam Deck sound lib in the engine that we using(Solar2D). We have found a solution to it but will push it in the next update.

Another major thing that will be added soon - is the endless tower.

Thx for your support!