Lone Fungus update for 26 February 2023

0.8.5

Build 10641142

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New distinct Mindshroom pickup sound
  • Fixed and updated the Gold Mines, Undergrounds, Depths and Tunnels map percentages
  • Fixed a bug with not being able to place pins after being in the saving map
  • You also can't place pins while in the teleport version of the map (this is how it always was supposed to be)
  • Fixed Holy Mushroom (For real this time, I think)
  • Updated the Final Boss theme so it's a bit louder
  • Widened some of the places where hidden Mindshrooms are (lowering the chance of picking them up as you break the walls)

