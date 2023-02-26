- New distinct Mindshroom pickup sound
- Fixed and updated the Gold Mines, Undergrounds, Depths and Tunnels map percentages
- Fixed a bug with not being able to place pins after being in the saving map
- You also can't place pins while in the teleport version of the map (this is how it always was supposed to be)
- Fixed Holy Mushroom (For real this time, I think)
- Updated the Final Boss theme so it's a bit louder
- Widened some of the places where hidden Mindshrooms are (lowering the chance of picking them up as you break the walls)
