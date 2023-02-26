 Skip to content

Sunset Mall update for 26 February 2023

Huge New Update!

Build 10641136

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This new update brings a lot to the game and also correct a few areas where the game has gone wrong in the past. As you all may know this game was more of a showcase of my abilities as I progressed through my game development journey. I have changed and tweaked the game so much. Added and removed so much as I have learned new things and new ways of fixing issues. I am glad to have gotten the game to where it is and as such I am now officially moving onto the next project!

This project will be spoken about in more detail in the official [Sunset Mall](discord.sunsetmallgame.com) Discord server so be sure to check there when you can!

Here is a quick breakdown of the new stuff!

    • Add 50+ new texture types to the mall!
    • Tweak Shopping Mode so that it will load a random Mall
    • Add a new system for collecting and listening to music
    • Re-work the Soda system, it is now easier to collect and using Sodas
    • Add new Shoppers around the mall to talk too
    • Add new quotes for shoppers
    • Add 4 new tracks
    • Tweaked the outside of the Mall
    • Added new cars around the Mall to interact with not drive
    • Added new items and bring retired items back
    • Added 7 new Mall Layouts
    • Added 'End of Life' support just to be ready. (Do not worry that wont be for awhile)
      • Removed Multiplayer, it was buggy and unused. (I will soften the blow in future announcement)
    • Removed some unrelated content
    • Removed default cube Mall
    • Temporarily Removed 2nd Story just while we test the new layouts!

Thanks for the continued support towards the game, I look forward to bringing more games out just like it in the near future!

  • Heck

