Huge New Update!

Hello everyone,

This new update brings a lot to the game and also correct a few areas where the game has gone wrong in the past. As you all may know this game was more of a showcase of my abilities as I progressed through my game development journey. I have changed and tweaked the game so much. Added and removed so much as I have learned new things and new ways of fixing issues. I am glad to have gotten the game to where it is and as such I am now officially moving onto the next project!

This project will be spoken about in more detail in the official [Sunset Mall](discord.sunsetmallgame.com) Discord server so be sure to check there when you can!

Here is a quick breakdown of the new stuff!

Add 50+ new texture types to the mall!

Tweak Shopping Mode so that it will load a random Mall

Add a new system for collecting and listening to music

Re-work the Soda system, it is now easier to collect and using Sodas

Add new Shoppers around the mall to talk too

Add new quotes for shoppers

Add 4 new tracks

Tweaked the outside of the Mall

Added new cars around the Mall to interact with not drive

Added new items and bring retired items back

Added 7 new Mall Layouts

Added 'End of Life' support just to be ready. (Do not worry that wont be for awhile)

Removed Multiplayer, it was buggy and unused. (I will soften the blow in future announcement)

Removed some unrelated content

Removed default cube Mall

Temporarily Removed 2nd Story just while we test the new layouts!



Thanks for the continued support towards the game, I look forward to bringing more games out just like it in the near future!