Huge New Update!

Hello everyone,
This new update brings a lot to the game and also correct a few areas where the game has gone wrong in the past. As you all may know this game was more of a showcase of my abilities as I progressed through my game development journey. I have changed and tweaked the game so much. Added and removed so much as I have learned new things and new ways of fixing issues. I am glad to have gotten the game to where it is and as such I am now officially moving onto the next project!
This project will be spoken about in more detail in the official [Sunset Mall](discord.sunsetmallgame.com) Discord server so be sure to check there when you can!
Here is a quick breakdown of the new stuff!
- Add 50+ new texture types to the mall!
- Tweak Shopping Mode so that it will load a random Mall
- Add a new system for collecting and listening to music
- Re-work the Soda system, it is now easier to collect and using Sodas
- Add new Shoppers around the mall to talk too
- Add new quotes for shoppers
- Add 4 new tracks
- Tweaked the outside of the Mall
- Added new cars around the Mall to interact with not drive
- Added new items and bring retired items back
- Added 7 new Mall Layouts
- Added 'End of Life' support just to be ready. (Do not worry that wont be for awhile)
- Removed Multiplayer, it was buggy and unused. (I will soften the blow in future announcement)
- Removed some unrelated content
- Removed default cube Mall
- Temporarily Removed 2nd Story just while we test the new layouts!
Thanks for the continued support towards the game, I look forward to bringing more games out just like it in the near future!
- Heck
