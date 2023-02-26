Small update with fixes and improvements

Several improvements in 3d animation creation dialog.
Improved calculation precision.
All brush handle types now supported.
Add switch to enable perspective distortion rendering. Default is now linear rendering.
Revived B-button to acquire last brush stamp position.
Made shortcut for switching palette edit modes (select vs. edit) to be a global one.
Before it only worked when the palette window was active.
Fix: Several fixes and improvements in the palette editor window.
Undo/Redo keyboard shortcuts sometimes not working.
Now when there are pasted floating colors, they use a different highlighting to differ copy/paste and movement actions.
Fix: Internal error when starting with 125% scaling on some system.
Fix: When stamping down the brush during brush transformation, the stamped brushes where made undone when the brush transformation was finalized.
Fix: When moving a transformation then the rendering changed depending on the in-pixel position of the corners.
This happened because the movement was made on sub pixel precision and not on pixel precision. Now the movement always moves by whole pixels.
Fix: News contents not displayed correctly on some systems.
Fix: Number edit field in line tool settings always included an additional "2" when entering numbers.
Fix: Internal error (division by zero) when using FPS edit on a frame that has a delay of 0ms.
Fix: Memory usage display showed wrong hint and some beta disclaimer on click but shouldn't.
Fix: Crash when using WinKey for shortcuts.
Fix: Brush lost color palette when applying transformations.
Fix: When setting a color channel bit depth to 1 bit then the preview did not show correct colors.
Fix: Internal error when modifying color channel bit depth with projects having a layer group.
Changed files in this update