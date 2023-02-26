Replaced the “Home” background image with something a little darker, a little higher quality
Fixed Tom's upper half not showing on his paperdoll, in cases where he was Diminished without the player having the 2nd or 3rd level of the Diminish ability
Dr. Howard's paperdoll is now visible, although his male base may be double-dicked until the art itself can be fixed
Fixed broken image path over Tom's doll
White text now has a very slight red hue, and a slight black shadow
Links now have lighter colors
Clicking on the cash in your inventory now properly updates the amount without messing up the formatting
Cleaned up Calendar formatting in the sidebar
*Navigation menus are now a little bigger
Artifact update for 26 February 2023
Artifact v0.76.1
