Artifact v0.76.1

Replaced the “Home” background image with something a little darker, a little higher quality

Fixed Tom's upper half not showing on his paperdoll, in cases where he was Diminished without the player having the 2nd or 3rd level of the Diminish ability

Dr. Howard's paperdoll is now visible, although his male base may be double-dicked until the art itself can be fixed

Fixed broken image path over Tom's doll

White text now has a very slight red hue, and a slight black shadow

Links now have lighter colors

Clicking on the cash in your inventory now properly updates the amount without messing up the formatting

Cleaned up Calendar formatting in the sidebar

*Navigation menus are now a little bigger