Update, Version 20230226

English

############Content##############

[Egypt]New location: Dr. Kyofu's Lab

[Dr. Kyofu]Dr. Kyofu has returned! (Just like in previous versions of the game, she provides some pet-related services to the player.)

[Dr. Kyofu]Added all her dialogs and the functionality similar to generic caretakers. Two more a bit more crazy functionalities (Persona Masks and Pet Fussion) appeared in dialogs, to be implemented in future updates.

[Dr. Kyofu]There are some special dialogs when talking about Persona Masks if Alicia is in your group.

[Wiki]Added a wiki page of Dr. Kyofu: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Dr_Kyofu

简体中文

############Content##############

【埃及】新区域：恐怖博士的实验室

【恐怖博士】二代的NPC恐怖博士回归了！（同样是提供宠物有关的服务的NPC）

【恐怖博士】全部的对话内容已经加入，同时加入了类似普通的看护者有关的功能。另外还有两个更离谱的功能（人格面具和宠物融合）出现在了对话中，目前还未实装，会在只有的版本中加入。

【恐怖博士】在谈论人格面具的时候，如果艾丽西亚在队伍里，会触发特殊对话。

【维基】加入了恐怖博士的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Dr_Kyofu

Some memes:



