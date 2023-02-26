The Separation Update Released

Hello controllers!

The primary objective of the v2.14.2 update is the same runway separation mechanics overhaul.

Departures



The time interval between departures now depends on the wake turbulence category of both the preceding and following aircraft.

If the following aircraft is heavier than the preceding aircraft, the time interval will be relatively short.

Arrivals

An aircraft can land once the runway is cleared(Preceding aircraft exiting the runway or passing the runway threshold). No time interval is required anymore.

Difficulty tweaks.

The time label on the flight strips now displays the scheduled time instead of a timer.

The index of the flight strip starts from 1.

The flight strip content on the bottom of the screen can be edited.

The dedicated flight strip list will be refreshed automatically when the cursor is not in the window.

Aircraft icons won't be hidden when editing map marks.

The warnings on the toolbar will be hidden automatically once the risk no longer exists.

Change the length of the aircraft vector line. Now it projects where the aircraft will be within 30 seconds.

Added a 90 seconds vector line option on the Options-Interface-Aircraft.

Added map layer presets.

The achievements of major airports are now required to handle 1000 flights instead of 5000 flights. Secondary airports are required to handle 500 flights.

Departure options didn't update when loading a save.

The custom waypoint list in the Management screen scrolled to the top after changing a custom waypoint name.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.