 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Casino Resort Tower Playtest update for 26 February 2023

Playtest Patch v0.62l

Share · View all patches · Build 10640918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED: Janitors don't put the trash they have collected from the trans cans into the dumpsters.
FIXED: Employees use the vending machines in the CEO's office
FIXED: The receptionist is going to a random place in the room before start working
FIXED: Customers don't spawn enough if the game is running higher than x2 speed

CHANGED: Increased the lighting area and the room lighting value effect of the ceiling lamps, floor lamps, aquariums, terrariums, slot machines, arcade machines, televisions

ADDED: You can now access some of the playtest tools by pressing the F5+F6 buttons at the same time

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128801
  • Loading history…
Depot 2128802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link