Playtest Patch v0.62l

FIXED: Janitors don't put the trash they have collected from the trans cans into the dumpsters.

FIXED: Employees use the vending machines in the CEO's office

FIXED: The receptionist is going to a random place in the room before start working

FIXED: Customers don't spawn enough if the game is running higher than x2 speed

CHANGED: Increased the lighting area and the room lighting value effect of the ceiling lamps, floor lamps, aquariums, terrariums, slot machines, arcade machines, televisions

ADDED: You can now access some of the playtest tools by pressing the F5+F6 buttons at the same time