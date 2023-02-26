 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 26 February 2023

Keybinds 2: The Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10640892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked the keybindings menu to:

  • Properly support multiple keybinds for an action.

  • Allow binding specific inventory slots to inputs.

  • Allow removing keybindings.
    (Still missing the ability to reset to default; should do that.)

  • Infusing an enchanted item into an enchanted item will now upgrade a lesser enchantment to a greater one.

  • On damage infusion effects no longer count overkill damage. (Because of Wunarg.)

  • Treasure Chests now open when falling into spikes. (Suggested by LilLillyFox.)

  • Fountains now restore mana and character ability charges. (Suggested by Chonky Boye.)

  • Reduced Piledriver impact upwards knockback to prevent lightweight enemies dealing damage by dropping items when dying to it. (Reported by league of terraria.)

  • Gunslinger now allows throwing guns without cancelling reload.

  • Added "re-play intro" button to main menu.

  • Added new Codex button to tab & pause menus.

  • Increased size of scrap gained text and forge info text. (Suggested by Bianca.)

  • Updated Valkyrie tooltip.

  • Improved clarity of Color Affinity info tooltip. (Suggested by Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Longsword infusion trait now makes the item visually bigger.

  • Improved Stone Caller textures.

  • Made Stone Caller's cheeks fluffier.

  • Added dust particles to Archives god rays vfx.

  • Fixed Telescope vignette cutting off on the sides of ultrawide screens.

  • Fixed Special Powder making more dynamite every area, causing inventory items to get overwritten with a full inventory. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Fixed picking up an item with Curse of Slow-mo, jumping, dropping it, jumping, picking it back up before landing, then dropping it causing the player to permanently speed up. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

  • Fixed High Roller always unlocking for the hosting player instead of the player that actually fulfilled the unlock conditions. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

  • Fixed Arcane Missile elemental variants not replicating to client players properly. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

  • Fixed recalling out of Pocket to the level entrance causing fall damage. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Added a 0.05 second delay to Needle Cape's attacks to avoid infinite loops crashing the game. (Reported by LilLillyFox.)

  • Fixed Old Digger and Dragon not triggering on kill effects when killed. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Fixed forge not consuming infusion material if both material and target item had an enchantment.

  • Fixed picking High Jumper while standing in a dropgate breaking both. (Reported by ARoung.)

  • Fixed bow projectile prediction not returning to regular arc after powershot window passes.

