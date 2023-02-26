Keybinds 2: The Patch

Reworked the keybindings menu to:

Properly support multiple keybinds for an action.

Allow binding specific inventory slots to inputs.

Allow removing keybindings.

(Still missing the ability to reset to default; should do that.)

Infusing an enchanted item into an enchanted item will now upgrade a lesser enchantment to a greater one.

On damage infusion effects no longer count overkill damage. (Because of Wunarg.)

Treasure Chests now open when falling into spikes. (Suggested by LilLillyFox.)

Fountains now restore mana and character ability charges. (Suggested by Chonky Boye.)

Reduced Piledriver impact upwards knockback to prevent lightweight enemies dealing damage by dropping items when dying to it. (Reported by league of terraria.)

Gunslinger now allows throwing guns without cancelling reload.

Added "re-play intro" button to main menu.

Added new Codex button to tab & pause menus.

Increased size of scrap gained text and forge info text. (Suggested by Bianca.)

Updated Valkyrie tooltip.

Improved clarity of Color Affinity info tooltip. (Suggested by Jawad (MDragon).)

Longsword infusion trait now makes the item visually bigger.

Improved Stone Caller textures.

Made Stone Caller's cheeks fluffier.

Added dust particles to Archives god rays vfx.

Fixed Telescope vignette cutting off on the sides of ultrawide screens.

Fixed Special Powder making more dynamite every area, causing inventory items to get overwritten with a full inventory. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

Fixed picking up an item with Curse of Slow-mo, jumping, dropping it, jumping, picking it back up before landing, then dropping it causing the player to permanently speed up. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

Fixed High Roller always unlocking for the hosting player instead of the player that actually fulfilled the unlock conditions. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

Fixed Arcane Missile elemental variants not replicating to client players properly. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

Fixed recalling out of Pocket to the level entrance causing fall damage. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

Added a 0.05 second delay to Needle Cape's attacks to avoid infinite loops crashing the game. (Reported by LilLillyFox.)

Fixed Old Digger and Dragon not triggering on kill effects when killed. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

Fixed forge not consuming infusion material if both material and target item had an enchantment.

Fixed picking High Jumper while standing in a dropgate breaking both. (Reported by ARoung.)