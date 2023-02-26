Keybinds 2: The Patch

Reworked the keybindings menu to:
-
Properly support multiple keybinds for an action.
-
Allow binding specific inventory slots to inputs.
-
Allow removing keybindings.
(Still missing the ability to reset to default; should do that.)
-
Infusing an enchanted item into an enchanted item will now upgrade a lesser enchantment to a greater one.
-
On damage infusion effects no longer count overkill damage. (Because of Wunarg.)
-
Treasure Chests now open when falling into spikes. (Suggested by LilLillyFox.)
-
Fountains now restore mana and character ability charges. (Suggested by Chonky Boye.)
-
Reduced Piledriver impact upwards knockback to prevent lightweight enemies dealing damage by dropping items when dying to it. (Reported by league of terraria.)
-
Gunslinger now allows throwing guns without cancelling reload.
-
Added "re-play intro" button to main menu.
-
Added new Codex button to tab & pause menus.
-
Increased size of scrap gained text and forge info text. (Suggested by Bianca.)
-
Updated Valkyrie tooltip.
-
Improved clarity of Color Affinity info tooltip. (Suggested by Jawad (MDragon).)
-
Longsword infusion trait now makes the item visually bigger.
-
Improved Stone Caller textures.
-
Made Stone Caller's cheeks fluffier.
-
Added dust particles to Archives god rays vfx.
-
Fixed Telescope vignette cutting off on the sides of ultrawide screens.
-
Fixed Special Powder making more dynamite every area, causing inventory items to get overwritten with a full inventory. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)
-
Fixed picking up an item with Curse of Slow-mo, jumping, dropping it, jumping, picking it back up before landing, then dropping it causing the player to permanently speed up. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)
-
Fixed High Roller always unlocking for the hosting player instead of the player that actually fulfilled the unlock conditions. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)
-
Fixed Arcane Missile elemental variants not replicating to client players properly. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)
-
Fixed recalling out of Pocket to the level entrance causing fall damage. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)
-
Added a 0.05 second delay to Needle Cape's attacks to avoid infinite loops crashing the game. (Reported by LilLillyFox.)
-
Fixed Old Digger and Dragon not triggering on kill effects when killed. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)
-
Fixed forge not consuming infusion material if both material and target item had an enchantment.
-
Fixed picking High Jumper while standing in a dropgate breaking both. (Reported by ARoung.)
-
Fixed bow projectile prediction not returning to regular arc after powershot window passes.
Changed files in this update