Taco time!

Are you a fan of Mexican cuisine? Then you're in luck, because One-armed Cook just released a new, and highly requested map called "Manny's Mexican Food"! In this map, you can cook up delicious Mexican dishes while being immersed in a lively and authentic Mexican street-inspired environment.

A Mexican restaurant set in an environment inspired by Mexican streets, with classic Mexican food, such as Nachos, “Mexi bowls” and of course tacos. try out the new recipes and explore the map in the newest restaurant “Manny’s Mexican food” right now!