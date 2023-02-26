 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One-armed cook update for 26 February 2023

Taco time!

Share · View all patches · Build 10640886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you a fan of Mexican cuisine? Then you're in luck, because One-armed Cook just released a new, and highly requested map called "Manny's Mexican Food"! In this map, you can cook up delicious Mexican dishes while being immersed in a lively and authentic Mexican street-inspired environment.

A Mexican restaurant set in an environment inspired by Mexican streets, with classic Mexican food, such as Nachos, “Mexi bowls” and of course tacos. try out the new recipes and explore the map in the newest restaurant “Manny’s Mexican food” right now!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1977531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link