The Cenozoic Era update for 26 February 2023

Patches - 0.0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10640835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

worked on server side issues to fix lag, this required removing the ping system for the time being
did some work to the temperature system
made some adjustment to the skin system to hopefully fix the skin glitch
made adjustments to the character rotation to fix angled players once they grow/respawn
(keep in mind, server lag can cause issues to arise that otherwise wouldnt have if there was not lag, so other issues may be fixed as well)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230171
  Loading history…
