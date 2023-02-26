Fix: VT bullet aftereffect does not take effect
Fix: In the medium and low strength module aftereffect options, the aftereffect of some bullets cannot cause module damage
Added: After Effect Fragment Penetration and Internal Module Armor Thickness concept
Improvement: Optimized the explosion detection mechanism of high-explosive bombs, VT bombs, and aerial bombs, making it easier to evenly cause damage to modules
Added: Added support for mechs in Tank Workshop
Optimization: Adjust the driving feel of the aircraft, optimize the weapon configuration and its data, and add exclusive icons for some weapons
Balance: The basic armor modification of the aircraft, the machine gun can cause damage to the aircraft, and also adjust the blood volume and level of the modern aircraft and support the thermal imaging function
Addition: The aircraft adds internal modules, the weapon sets modular damage data, and the aircraft can enter the module mode to fight
Fix: Optimize the model errors of some models, reset the landing gear animation of Mi-24 and AV-8B
Added: All aircraft with cockpit modeling have transparent treatment for their windshields
Added: Added a blur effect to the rotors of propeller planes and helicopters under high-speed rotation
Added: Except for Ju-87 and HE-111, other aircraft have made night light effects
Fix: The bug that the SUV may not be able to be operated after the accessories are configured in the workshop
Fix: When in the third person, the crosshair is not accurate in some cases
Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 26 February 2023
Feb.26 Updates
Fix: VT bullet aftereffect does not take effect
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update