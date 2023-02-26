Feb.26 Updates

Fix: VT bullet aftereffect does not take effect

Fix: In the medium and low strength module aftereffect options, the aftereffect of some bullets cannot cause module damage

Added: After Effect Fragment Penetration and Internal Module Armor Thickness concept

Improvement: Optimized the explosion detection mechanism of high-explosive bombs, VT bombs, and aerial bombs, making it easier to evenly cause damage to modules

Added: Added support for mechs in Tank Workshop

Optimization: Adjust the driving feel of the aircraft, optimize the weapon configuration and its data, and add exclusive icons for some weapons

Balance: The basic armor modification of the aircraft, the machine gun can cause damage to the aircraft, and also adjust the blood volume and level of the modern aircraft and support the thermal imaging function

Addition: The aircraft adds internal modules, the weapon sets modular damage data, and the aircraft can enter the module mode to fight

Fix: Optimize the model errors of some models, reset the landing gear animation of Mi-24 and AV-8B

Added: All aircraft with cockpit modeling have transparent treatment for their windshields

Added: Added a blur effect to the rotors of propeller planes and helicopters under high-speed rotation

Added: Except for Ju-87 and HE-111, other aircraft have made night light effects

Fix: The bug that the SUV may not be able to be operated after the accessories are configured in the workshop

Fix: When in the third person, the crosshair is not accurate in some cases