Following on from the initial roadmap post, I'm pleased to be releasing the first beta update! This contains community-driven bugfixes and QOL updates. Thanks to all those who reported bugs on the discord, on github or on the community pages ːsteamhappyː
The update will be released as an opt-in beta version initially and, once determined to be stable, released into the main version. If you want to opt-in, follow the instructions below:
Changelog
UI updates
- Added a UI scaling option
- Made UI more readable in several places
- Inspection UI now grows to content
Features
- Added ability to set keybinds
- Added inverted mouse option
- Added automatic credit for git contributions
- Added baked potato
Bugfixes
- Removed player-settler collision
- Fixed portal in tutorial area game freeze
- Default chest placement no longer underground
- Buffer chest blocks settler paths less easily
- Forestry/mining spots no longer reset on choice selection
- Fix infinite charcoal dupe
- Already-satisfied tutorial item requirements no longer break UI
- Trees in tabletop mountain biome now have wood
- Fixed some items not displaying properly in trader menu
- Disabled dragging of buildings into tutorial area
- Using all of an equipped item no longer leaves it equipped
- vSync enabled by default
