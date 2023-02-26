This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Don't get lost players!

Following on from the initial roadmap post, I'm pleased to be releasing the first beta update! This contains community-driven bugfixes and QOL updates. Thanks to all those who reported bugs on the discord, on github or on the community pages ːsteamhappyː

The update will be released as an opt-in beta version initially and, once determined to be stable, released into the main version. If you want to opt-in, follow the instructions below:

Changelog

Added a UI scaling option

Made UI more readable in several places

Inspection UI now grows to content

Features

Added ability to set keybinds

Added inverted mouse option

Added automatic credit for git contributions

Added baked potato

Bugfixes