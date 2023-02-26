Bug fix/ Bug: Invisible ally exist on battle field sometimes.
Bug fix/ Bug: Raise Floor skill's duration is displayed wrong.
Bug fix/ Bug: Regenerate ticks on dead units.
Bug fix/ Bug: Knowledge book is not memorizable in certain situation.
Bug fix/ Minor bug fix on Party information screen when number of members is more then 8.
UI/ Added regenerate vfx.
Crawl Tactics update for 26 February 2023
v1.5.8 (Bug fixes)
