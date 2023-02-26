 Skip to content

Territory update for 26 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.71 – Temp Automatic Kill Rewards

Build 10640375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Automatic kill rewards (Coin) have been added as an interim solution while the new quest system is being worked on.
  • Kill rewards are available after a short random period of time to avoid farming by save/load to respawn AI

Fixed

  • Too dark undersides of some ground cover foliage

Changed

  • As cool as they were, ragdoll deaths for AI have been changed to standard death animations. This is due to ragdolls not being compatible with multiplayer for things like retrieving arrows for ragdolled corpses. Note: Deer still ragdoll until their death animations are fixed.
  • Escapee health buffed

Fixed

  • Unable to retrieve arrows from AI ragdoll.

