GIBZ Update 2023-02-26

- Reduced price of all boss revive items (now only 5-10 coins each instead of 125-200)
- Updated crash reporter to provide more details to help debug issues
- Fixed crash related to texture loading changes from previous update
- Fixed issues with backgrounds in some levels when using ultra wide resolution or high resolution sprites
- Fixed issue with Goliath eating animation when using high resolution sprites
GIBZ update for 26 February 2023
