GIBZ update for 26 February 2023

GIBZ Update 2023-02-26

Patchnotes
  • Reduced price of all boss revive items (now only 5-10 coins each instead of 125-200)
  • Updated crash reporter to provide more details to help debug issues
  • Fixed crash related to texture loading changes from previous update
  • Fixed issues with backgrounds in some levels when using ultra wide resolution or high resolution sprites
  • Fixed issue with Goliath eating animation when using high resolution sprites

