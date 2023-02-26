2-26 Bug fixes and experience optimization

[Optimize important] Restructure the horse-drawn carriage transportation function (the original carriage route is valid, but the transportation rules of the facilities on the route need to be manually set)

Optimize the dismantling of the barracks, pop up the confirmation prompt box

Optimize the brightness at night to increase

Optimize the function of making up the price difference, if it is lower than the acceptable discount, it will not be sold automatically

BUG The stones at the quarry were not shipped out in time

The bug needs to prohibit captives from directly ennobling nobles

Optimize the fireplace can also be used as the birth point of elves

BUG The list of horse station facilities is too long and cannot be displayed completely

BUG When there is storage space in the big box, the residents will store the items in the treasury

BUG There are some facilities in the carriage line that are not displayed, or the wrong facilities are displayed

BUG Residents mistakenly put items that cannot be placed in the stockpile into the stockpile, and put items that cannot be enlarged into large chests

Optimization Change turnover boxes, water wells, crab cages, beehives, and statue seats into four-sided openings