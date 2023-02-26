 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 26 February 2023

Day 1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10640338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bunch of (game-braking) bugs.
  • Increased the xp needed for a new level. You might need to reset your perks - sorry.
  • Slightly increased resistance of some tier 3 monsters.

Thanks for all the help and patience!

