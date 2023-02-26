Day 1 Patch

- Fixed a bunch of (game-braking) bugs.
- Increased the xp needed for a new level. You might need to reset your perks - sorry.
- Slightly increased resistance of some tier 3 monsters.
Thanks for all the help and patience!
