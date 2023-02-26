WIth Update 0.9.1.1 we are reworking condition damage status effects on enemies to make conditions on enemies better visual but also improving performance when a lot of condition effects are displayed at once. The save file management system was improved to fix wrongly switched save files that looked like you lost your unlocks. We also tweaked some of the newly added soundtracks.

New Features

New enemy condition status effect visuals

Enemy condition damage status effects got a completely reworked. We moved away from particle systems and are now using simple sprites with a new shader type specifically designed to clearly indicate the enemy condition without having a big performance impact. And this is how these new condition effects look like:

Burning Effect:



Freeze Effect:



Poison Effect:



Improved Save File Management

The save file system got improved so that it is now always indicted by a red dot on the public league button in the main menu that you are playing on the offline save file. Pressing that button and returning to main menu now does not automatically switch to the new online save file as this lead to some confusion about lost unlocks due to the save file switch.

Improvements

New added soundtracks got some minor tweaks and adjustments

Some backend improvements on the save file system

Performance improvements for enemy condition status effects

Fixed endboss name offset on the healthbar for korean, japanese and chinese languages

Bugfixes:

Fixed save file switch when pressing the join public league button even though no player name was entered

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

