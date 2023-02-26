V0.1.7 Gadgets!

V0.1.7
Features:
- NEW gadget system was added. 25 initial gadgets to unlock with Rogue Points. They fall into 3 broad categories: improvements for the player, increase in difficulty and gameplay modifier (the last one doesn’t necessarily increase or reduce the difficulty).
- Managers now cost Rogue Points to unlock instead of simply being unlocked once the amount is acquired.
- Added upgrade tree for missile launcher.
- Added upgrade tree for life support.
- Added upgrade tree for medic station.
- Added upgrade tree for piloting station.
- Added upgrade tree for mining station.
Fixes:
- Fixed power and oxygen not updating their staffed bonuses correctly when assigning and removing characters.
- Fixed issue with the artillery special perks that caused the reload time to be many times longer.
- Fixed issue where assigned characters in some circumstances would lose their task, but would keep blocking new assignments on the component they are assigned to. Characters would simply shake back and forth trying to get assigned to the task.
Balance:
- Mostly disabled the ship component destroyed mechanic (when a component’s health reaches 0, it gets destroyed and requires a certain amount of repair before health can be replenished). The repair amount is now 1% of HP.
- Air locks and doors now let air through when destroyed.
- Tweaked the starting layouts a bit to reduce starting difficulty.
Misc:
- Added a small hint when pathing is impossible for a character.
- Added alive crew count hint on crew management UI button.
- Added crew’s job badge in crew management UI.
- Ship destruction animation now plays at scaled time.
- Some small visual improvements.
- Game now autosaves after each battle.
