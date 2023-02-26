Dev Blog 9: Version 0.2 is here!

It is a glorious day here at Red Thorn Interactive! We have put together our much anticipated 0.2 version of AlexanderBall and it is now available to all. There a bunch of new features that have been added this time around and I can’t wait to see what you guys think. We’ve had a ton of good feedback and the support we have seen has truly warmed our hearts. So without further ado, let us get into the new additions and bug fixes!

DISCLAIMER: Old saved games will not work in 0.2

Improvements:

Conquer the regions of Assyria & Mesopotamia and take your first steps into the heart of Persia with the newest additions to the story!

The brand new garrison system is available. You can’t just be conquering one city after another without leaving behind some loyal troops. Now each conquered Point of Interest requires you leave behind a number of Macedonian soldiers to make sure the city keeps its loyalty.

A number of garrison system related random events have been added to the game.

Brand new roads between Points of Interests.

ENGINEERS! No more catapults. But, you can recruit engineer units and they can transform themselves into siege towers, catapults, and ballistas!

A brand new Point of Interest UI has been added that is more readable, more in-line with our theme and includes the garrisoning UI.

Cleaned up the mess of buttons on the battle scene. You no longer need to look at a greyed-out charge button while you have an archer selected.

Randomized battle generation has been fixed.

You can nickname your units!

Units in siege don’t eerily stand in place and give back their turn.

Fixes:

Even more random events have been patched up.

Fixed the bug where the buildings did not build unless you babysit in the region.

Fixed animation and state change bugs with a number of units.

Fixed animation issues with a couple of the commanders.

Cheating should have gone down. There’s a real finicky bug in the underbelly of the game that makes the AI sometimes use a couple more action points than they are supposed to. We’re working on it!!

Can’t wait to find out all the new bugs. We’ve done our due diligence but we’ve learned that no amount of bug testing will prepare the product for the hands of the players. Also, should we make a video that explains the new siege units? Let us know what you guys think.