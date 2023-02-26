- Remade metal gates that are opened through a lever, visual and SFX update
- New Relic : Swordmaster's Relic
- 1 New Mindshroom added to Mossy Ruins
- 1 New Mindshroom added to Gold Mines (Breakable Wall)
- 4 New hidden Mindshrooms added to Frozen Depths (Breakable Walls)
- Updated the pin icons a bit
- Lowered Watchers HP a bit
- Fixed being able to Great Spin Slash after a Great Slash
- Fixed a misaligned room on the map
- Fixed a misaligned Astral Gate on the map
- Fixed a bug with a camera doing a jittery thing when hitting a mushmover
- Fixed Holy Mushroom (I think)
- Fixed Mine Demons not pausing
Lone Fungus update for 26 February 2023
0.8.4 - New Mindshrooms, and more!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update