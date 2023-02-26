 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone Fungus update for 26 February 2023

0.8.4 - New Mindshrooms, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10640117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Remade metal gates that are opened through a lever, visual and SFX update
  • New Relic : Swordmaster's Relic
  • 1 New Mindshroom added to Mossy Ruins
  • 1 New Mindshroom added to Gold Mines (Breakable Wall)
  • 4 New hidden Mindshrooms added to Frozen Depths (Breakable Walls)
  • Updated the pin icons a bit
  • Lowered Watchers HP a bit
  • Fixed being able to Great Spin Slash after a Great Slash
  • Fixed a misaligned room on the map
  • Fixed a misaligned Astral Gate on the map
  • Fixed a bug with a camera doing a jittery thing when hitting a mushmover
  • Fixed Holy Mushroom (I think)
  • Fixed Mine Demons not pausing

Changed files in this update

Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link