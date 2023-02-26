Paint Warfare GUNS & GAMEPLAY UPDATE (1.12)

_Hello again!

This update I wanted to focus on adding some new unique weapons & polishing up the gameplay. There are a number of fixes and changes in this update so it's worth reading through :)_

New Weapons

TELEPORTER





Introducing the teleporter!

Fire a cosmic orb with left-click, and right-click at any time to teleport to it. This gun should open up some awesome new gameplay opportunities, especially in terms of movement and strategy.

Unlocks at rank 11.

BURST





Sturdy and reliable; knock out enemies with Paint Warfare's first burst weapon!

Pre-unlocked for everyone.

RAILGUN CHANGES

Increased the fire rate of the railgun to be faster than the sniper

Increased the knockback of the railgun (this can be a good thing)

Added a slight charge delay before firing the railgun to make it more challenging to use

Overall, if you have it unlocked, I've differentiated the rail gun more from the sniper, and it'll now give you an advantage over the sniper provided you are able to master it.

Butter Smooth Connection

I've done a lot of optimisation to the net code, so the game uses ~60% less bandwidth now.

What this means is

Lower ping

Less lag, disconnects and stuttering

QoL and Polish

Gun type is now displayed in the killfeed

DOUBLE YOUR FPS: On macs or high-resolution monitors with this new resolution option

Added some more names to the credits

Bug fixes