Paint Warfare GUNS & GAMEPLAY UPDATE (1.12)

_Hello again!
This update I wanted to focus on adding some new unique weapons & polishing up the gameplay. There are a number of fixes and changes in this update so it's worth reading through :)_
New Weapons
TELEPORTER
Introducing the teleporter!
Fire a cosmic orb with left-click, and right-click at any time to teleport to it. This gun should open up some awesome new gameplay opportunities, especially in terms of movement and strategy.
Unlocks at rank 11.
BURST
Sturdy and reliable; knock out enemies with Paint Warfare's first burst weapon!
Pre-unlocked for everyone.
RAILGUN CHANGES
- Increased the fire rate of the railgun to be faster than the sniper
- Increased the knockback of the railgun (this can be a good thing)
- Added a slight charge delay before firing the railgun to make it more challenging to use
Overall, if you have it unlocked, I've differentiated the rail gun more from the sniper, and it'll now give you an advantage over the sniper provided you are able to master it.
Butter Smooth Connection
I've done a lot of optimisation to the net code, so the game uses ~60% less bandwidth now.
What this means is
- Lower ping
- Less lag, disconnects and stuttering
QoL and Polish
- Gun type is now displayed in the killfeed
- DOUBLE YOUR FPS: On macs or high-resolution monitors with this new resolution option
- Added some more names to the credits
Bug fixes
- Fixed an exploit where you could switch to your secondary in spoon only
- Improved the syncing of gunshot sounds (like the minigun)
- Removed floor is lava from all FFA maps; it will now only be available in team deathmatch
- New SFX for lava
- Above lava respawn points during the floor is lava game mode
- Fixed team spawns in Factory
- Fixed player counters in the menu
