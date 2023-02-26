Weapon Maker, Custom Themes, Rulers and Flag Viewer Build

Hello, Barchboi here

As always, the idea of Unfolding Engine is to find new ways of making it easier for the ordinary gamer to express the games they want to make no matter the skill level. Working out new ways to make that experience as accessible for everyone.

The new weapon maker is now ready for you. Its easier then ever to generate hundreds of weapons for your module and see how it would react in game with the simulator preview window! This opens up hundreds of possibilities for weapons for your players to collect, trade, and use in your games.

A new GUI theme maker, this is exciting because remember the old days of customisation of windows 95? So much control over the old themes? Well I thought your games deserved that experience where you have that control over the UI. Even things like turning the mouse cursor into a flaming sword? Yea you can do that now

A new Loadscreen Editor, I'm opening up more parts for you to express your game. I've always loved games with beautiful loadscreens as well as the little game tips at the bottem showing lore? Its great! Well, now you have the options to change your game and loading screen where now you have 20 messages that are randomly selected. As well as 20 screenshots as well. You also have all the options to swap out loading bar sprites, borders, everything.

A new ruler that gives you pixel perfect measurements of whats happening on screen. As well as this it can give you a real life equivalent distance so you can calculate how big your games are in real life.

New textbox input's using Mytino's text input libraries, this is perfect for real time editing and entering of text that works in fullscreen mode. No more frustrating popup windows that pause the entire game.

Dialogue placements now can be accessed via middle clicking them. As well as this NPC's can be right clicked and have their dialogue opened up for editing as well. No more searching through the dialogue database.

A new flag viewer allows you to view your games dialogue flag states. Its no longer invisible anymore, as well as this it allows you to change the values of the flags while the game is running. I've seen so many developers scratch their head confused whats going on with their flag states and if only they had this tool to help.

Sounds now have a previewer so its easier then ever to make those ambient sounds. Knowing where the player will hear the sounds creep on them is so important for horror games and that control is needed to get precisely the result you want.