Patch Notes 2/26/23

Imported new enemy models that have been in the works. Still need to optimize them and don't have bosses or hatchery models yet.

Removing upgraded cards from a deck now refunds credits spent upgrading it

Deleting a deck now refunds credits for all upgraded cards

Duplicating a deck no longer copies the upgraded status of the source deck

Increased default light projectile hitbox from 0.25 to 0.35

Implemented a weighted draw table for choices for level-up. This table takes into account what cards you have and will add more chances for cards that apply to multiple weapons. Also increased default weights of shield and pickup area by default.

Fixed campaign stage rewards not presenting upgraded versions if upgraded in the library

Fixed discovery cost display on pick+draw button fixed

Added ship stats to pause menu

Added movement mode in control options, you can choose smooth physics (default), or direct transform which will make it more snappy/rigid as the ship will change velocity immediately.

Hopefully, the new enemy models look good and you can see them better and the new weighted draw system smooths out the RNG on runs. Let me know what you think!