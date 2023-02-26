East Trade Tycoon" Three days summary & future update plan

Hello, everyone, I am the developer of "East Trade Tycoon", The Lifted Panda.

First of all, thank you all for your support, then the game from February 23rd at 3 pm on sale, to now almost three days, want to do a small summary, and you talk about me, talk about the recent situation, as well as release some plans. In order to make the reading more organized and purposeful, I want to write this small essay in a self-question-and-answer style.

Q1: What kind of team are you? Why did you set up the project to make this game?

There are two of us, I am in charge of program development and planning, the other partner is my real design is a friend, responsible for helping me to draw art materials according to my needs.

I only started to teach myself programming in 2020, the purpose of learning programming is very simple, I am a simulation game control, I feel that the phone does not have much simulation game to play, I want to try to do their own want to play the game. Since there is no one to lead the way, from the beginning I talent tree is pointing crooked, [spoiler] I taught myself the IOS system-specific swift language and XCode development tools, programmers will know at first glance how odd this combination for game development. Simply put, learning these things can only develop ios games, can not be ported to Android, even more can not be ported to PC. [/spoiler]I in this crooked talent tree, 2 years in a row developed 4 small volume ios mobile games, also hit the Apple store, until the end of 2021, more and more friends found the game I did, asked me if there is an Android version, which I decided I decided to "change my ways" and started to use Unity to develop new games. After a period of re-learning, the first game I developed using unity was "East Trade Tycoon". So many people say this game is like a mobile game, and indeed, the development prototype is indeed a mobile game.

Q2: Since this game is a handheld game at the beginning, why do you want to shelve the PC-based Steam?

At the beginning, I did not have the courage to list on Steam, after all, PC platform and mobile platform still exist a lot of different places. But some publishers noticed my "East Trade Tycoon" this work, think the idea and framework is good, so they came to ask me if I want to shelf Steam, can help me to adjust the direction of PC, so I met now cooperate with the publisher partners BD Games. they gave me a lot of pertinent advice and reference, let me before the shelves of Chinese one business a lot of things to adjust more suitable for PC.

Q3: But since it came to Steam, is the subsequent development mainly for handheld games or Steam?

After the 3-day launch period, I felt the powerful charm of the Steam platform, and the willingness and authenticity of player feedback far exceeded my expectations. Although I am also a long-time Steam user, but as a developer, I really have more updated feelings for the first time, which makes me decide that the subsequent development will be mainly for the Steam platform. The first thing to do is to continue to optimize the game experience of "East Trade Tycoon", so that he can get more Steam users' recognition.

Q4: Do you have any development plans for East Trade Tycoon?

Dang, here comes the point!

In the mobile game development stage, I don't really like to give development plans, because I am a person for program development, once something happens at home, or when I am not feeling well, the development progress will be greatly affected.

But in Steam, I am a new face, many players find the game like a handheld game after, may feel that I am to circle the money, I must improve the game as soon as possible, so that it is worthy of the Steam platform.

Then there are also a lot of players at the beginning of this game's concept and basic gameplay very much like, I also more can not live up to their expectations, so simply announced the update plan as follows.

**

Immediate plan (3-5 days):

**

Continue to fix the bugs that affect the flow of the game.

Adjust some operation problems that more players have complained about.

Modify the unreasonable value problems, etc.

**

Short-term plan (1-2 months):

**

Strengthen family functions, such as opening up side rooms, automatic childbirth, increasing the size of the mansion's population, proper placement of unwanted family members instead of expulsion, etc.

increase the industry function, each city has its own unique industry, the industry will be automatically profitable and will have specific special effects, all industries can have children assigned to them to run them, increase the number of places for family members to go.

increase official powers, initially provide some small tasks (such as catching mountain bandits, sending paperwork), which can have certain gains or buff bonuses, and subsequently may be used as entrances to functions such as imperial examinations and entry into the military.

Enrichment of large map elements, terrain around the world affects the efficiency of running business, the year-round function is also under consideration.

more characters, more stand-ups and screen reflections.

**

Medium and long-term plans (future):

**

Based on business, add more character development possibilities, develop a city? Become an official? Change of career? All possibilities.

Open up more maps, even world trade, sea commerce, naval battles, etc. ;

open creative workshops? This is not easy to say, because I am a new developer, not engaged, I do not know whether the technical implementation, research to understand should consider the development

If you have better suggestions, you can also give feedback and submit them in the collection form: 中華一商》常见问题&BUG建议表

Then the new changes and new features will be updated in the beta version as a priority, players who wish to experience the beta version can join the player beta group: 776894575

Of course, the specific effect to the release version shall prevail, this is not in advance to their own pot, just the actual development process may encounter a variety of problems, such as the idea is very good, but my own technical force is not enough to support this thing to do out, may also be delayed and change ideas. Of course, you can see that I have sent 5 or 6 patches in a row for 3 days to fix, you should be able to see that I am still very hard! I hope you can also support me more.

If you feel that "East Trade Tycoon" has brought you a little happiness, I would also like to ask you to help to recommend more on steam, which will be the biggest encouragement to me.

If you feel that "East Trade Tycoon" is not good enough, I also want to implore you to have mercy, do not play or less bad reviews, red fingers look quite sad T_T can contact me through QQ group, mail, feedback form, I will try, as soon as possible for everyone to solve the problem, "China a business" player Q group: 639430588

Finally, thanks again for giving part of your precious weekend time to East Trade Tycoon! I will definitely try to make it better and better!