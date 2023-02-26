 Skip to content

The Genesis Project update for 26 February 2023

The Dripdate

The Dripdate

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Homestuck fandom! The Genesis Project is pleased to release the newest major update to our Sburb game. It's the Dripdate! Come enjoy all the new features and fashion.

