[ADDED] Quantum as a playable character
[ADDED] Sector D map
[ADDED] Ammunition Crates to Sector D
[ADDED] Abandon All Hope
[ADDED] Base Player Stats system
[ADDED] Wins and Losses player stats
[ADDED] Deaths player stats
[ADDED] Kills player stats
[ADDED] Shots and Headshots player stats
[ADDED] Shots Fired player stats
[ADDED] Games Played stats
[ADDED] The ability to reset your stats
[ADDED] XP System
[ADDED] Level System
[ADDED] Level Up notification and levelling system
[CHANGED] Player spawns to indicate team colour
Changed files in this update