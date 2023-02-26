 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Re-Spawn Tournament update for 26 February 2023

v0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10639869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ADDED] Quantum as a playable character
[ADDED] Sector D map
[ADDED] Ammunition Crates to Sector D
[ADDED] Abandon All Hope
[ADDED] Base Player Stats system
[ADDED] Wins and Losses player stats
[ADDED] Deaths player stats
[ADDED] Kills player stats
[ADDED] Shots and Headshots player stats
[ADDED] Shots Fired player stats
[ADDED] Games Played stats
[ADDED] The ability to reset your stats
[ADDED] XP System
[ADDED] Level System
[ADDED] Level Up notification and levelling system

[CHANGED] Player spawns to indicate team colour

Changed files in this update

Depot 1590012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link