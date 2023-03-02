Update available for Wavecade v1.4.2

This update includes stability improvements as well as UI refinements.

Various bugs have been fixed, multiplayer sync is now improved with better reliability. Rooms should not automatically disconnect as the first wave starts.

There is now a universal leaderboards for all game modes which you can find at http://wavecade.com.au

It is not automatically updated so please let the developer know when this happens.

New challenges are in, giving you a nice boost to XP. This is automatically synced on the Steam Cloud so you'll be able to play on different devices under the same account.

Please email spalatobros@gmail.com if you have any queries, or post your question up in the Steam community, share your scores, or join our Discord and ask the developer anything.