Castle Warriors update for 26 February 2023

Minor 0.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu

Unit Changes
Human

  • Fixed Alchemist+ being set as a Tier 0 unit

Dwarf

  • Fixed Gryphon Rider base and + AOE attack being 0 radius

Orc

  • Buffed Witch Doctor base and + spawn rate
  • Nerfed Shaman base and + spawn rate

Map Changes
Map 3

  • Enemy Void Stalker has replaced Enemy Vassal as Boss One, so Enemy Vassal will now spawn as a flood Unit

Maps 5 - 6

  • Fixed towers not giving gold when destroyed

Difficulty +1 or higher

  • Added AOE Ability to Genie

Warrior Changes
Elf

  • Ability's Slow buffed

UI Changes

  • Added first pass of the "Tavern", a way to view player Unit stats
  • Added visuals for the remaining cooldown on Warrior Ability
  • Disabled opening the Options menu when Card Shop or Boss Rewards are open
  • Fixed damage numbers not showing the correct decimals on End Round screen when above 999
  • Fixed Warrior Ability scaling text not showing half stacks
  • Started to standardize the wording on unit descriptions
  • Minor update to Unit Shop buttons
  • Updated the Credits

Misc Changes

  • Temporarily added a 10,000 gold cap

