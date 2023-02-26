Minor 0.1.4

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu
Unit Changes
Human
- Fixed Alchemist+ being set as a Tier 0 unit
Dwarf
- Fixed Gryphon Rider base and + AOE attack being 0 radius
Orc
- Buffed Witch Doctor base and + spawn rate
- Nerfed Shaman base and + spawn rate
Map Changes
Map 3
- Enemy Void Stalker has replaced Enemy Vassal as Boss One, so Enemy Vassal will now spawn as a flood Unit
Maps 5 - 6
- Fixed towers not giving gold when destroyed
Difficulty +1 or higher
- Added AOE Ability to Genie
Warrior Changes
Elf
- Ability's Slow buffed
UI Changes
- Added first pass of the "Tavern", a way to view player Unit stats
- Added visuals for the remaining cooldown on Warrior Ability
- Disabled opening the Options menu when Card Shop or Boss Rewards are open
- Fixed damage numbers not showing the correct decimals on End Round screen when above 999
- Fixed Warrior Ability scaling text not showing half stacks
- Started to standardize the wording on unit descriptions
- Minor update to Unit Shop buttons
- Updated the Credits
Misc Changes
- Temporarily added a 10,000 gold cap
You can always find the patch notes posted in our Discord
