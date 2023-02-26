 Skip to content

A Contusion update for 26 February 2023

Update 8: Whoops

Build 10639672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Bosses are heavily weakened.
-Berserkers (melee bandits) are slightly slowed down.
-Zombies are more numerous, but much less tenacious.
-Some bombs and medicines weigh less.
-Number of mines and alarms rebalanced.

