-Bosses are heavily weakened.
-Berserkers (melee bandits) are slightly slowed down.
-Zombies are more numerous, but much less tenacious.
-Some bombs and medicines weigh less.
-Number of mines and alarms rebalanced.
A Contusion update for 26 February 2023
Update 8: Whoops
-Bosses are heavily weakened.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update