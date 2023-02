Hello hikers of Utgardr,

the newest minor update is live and it is bringing new and important transformations to the game.

Here below are the changes made:

Steam achievements fixs;

World tips/typos and story edits;

World and platforms edits;

Rune system and red sign indications implemented;

Jump Force inertia increased by 6%;

New parkour and platform materials;

New parkour zone;

UI and minor in game fixs;

Have a wonderful day, the Utgardr Team...