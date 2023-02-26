 Skip to content

Knights vs Nature update for 26 February 2023

Bug Fix

Build 10639625

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with store item interaction.
  • Fixed issue with spells not unlocking after purchase. (Open Trophy Store now and the spells should unlock (if purchased previously & it's no longer visible in the Trophy Store))

Changed files in this update

Depot 2091081
  
