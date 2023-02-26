- Fixed issue with store item interaction.
- Fixed issue with spells not unlocking after purchase. (Open Trophy Store now and the spells should unlock (if purchased previously & it's no longer visible in the Trophy Store))
Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
