Orgynizer update for 26 February 2023

Quick and dirty patch

Build 10639614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whoopsie, the last patch seemed to have a few too many dials and straps not safely fastened.

We apologize for the mess up and have a new steamy patch ready that should have the issues fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1114381
  • Loading history…
Depot 1114382
  • Loading history…
