Version 1.3.1 Patch Notes

This is a minor update mainly to revert the default reflections in Workshop levels to have no reflections outside of rooms among other fixes. There is now a toggle available in the Settings in the Level Editor called "Outdoor Reflection Probe" which will determine whether there are reflections outside of rooms in your level or not.

This will make sure any existing levels will look as they always did, but any level that needs these reflections will need to update the level with this option set to on.

There are also some fixes related to issues with the new weapons and lights.

Changelist

Version 1.3.1