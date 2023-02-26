 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paint the Town Red update for 26 February 2023

Version 1.3.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10639514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update mainly to revert the default reflections in Workshop levels to have no reflections outside of rooms among other fixes. There is now a toggle available in the Settings in the Level Editor called "Outdoor Reflection Probe" which will determine whether there are reflections outside of rooms in your level or not.

This will make sure any existing levels will look as they always did, but any level that needs these reflections will need to update the level with this option set to on.

There are also some fixes related to issues with the new weapons and lights.

Changelist

Version 1.3.1

  • Added a Level Editor setting to set whether to use an outdoor reflection probe
  • Fixed issues with some lights not being off fully when set to start as off
  • Fixed goblet disappearing when set as static
  • Fixed materials issues with Wizard Staff when set as static
  • Handled some more errors with Workshop level loading

Changed files in this update

PTTR Windows 64bit Depot 337321
  • Loading history…
PTTR Mac 64bit Depot 337322
  • Loading history…
PTTR Linux 64bit Depot 337323
  • Loading history…
PTTR Windows 32bit Depot 337324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link