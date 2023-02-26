 Skip to content

Price of Power update for 26 February 2023

Chapter 15 Release!

Build 10639486 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone - happy Saturday! Chapter 15, the final chapter of Act 3, is now out! You can expect a lewd scene with Maria (I think it might be the best animations I've made yet!), three achievements, a ton of lore/world building, and big plot developments. Thank you for supporting and playing!

Changelog:
  • One lewd scene
  • Three new Steam achievements
  • A ton of plot development and world building
  • Various grammar and spelling fixes

Extra little dev note: I originally planned on having more romance plot progression in this chapter, but after you all play, I think you'll agree that there was already enough going on plot-wise. Don't worry, you can expect all that originally planned romance plot content to appear in Chapter 16. :)

