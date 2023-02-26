Huge Update 1.3

Despite the intensity of the final tests, at the launch of SALVATIONLAND we made several serious mistakes that led to crashes and general technical problems. With this huge update, we want to prove that we care about players' requests, and game development is not just a hobby for us, but a full-fledged, important part of life. In addition to fixing various bugs, with this update we also made a number of major structural overhauls that changed the pace of the game in its first quarter, as well as added several training elements for new players. We hope you enjoy the result. Thanks for staying with us!

WARNING: you need to start a new game. It is also recommended to run SavedgamesRemover.bat in the root folder and delete old saves to avoid problems.

Changelog: