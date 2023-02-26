Anomaly Update v0.2.1

Hello everyone!
We're just publishing a bug fix for a few issues we found in the game. We will be releasing another minor update involving the scanner in the next few weeks. As for the jumpscares, we will be working on that after the scanner update.
Changelog:
- Changed tutorial next button font type
- Fixed UI scaling issues
- Fixed bug with goal UI
- Fixed issue with escape menu UI showing in the main menu
-Firelight Studios
