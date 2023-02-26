 Skip to content

Anomaly update for 26 February 2023

Anomaly Update v0.2.1

Anomaly Update v0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10639202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're just publishing a bug fix for a few issues we found in the game. We will be releasing another minor update involving the scanner in the next few weeks. As for the jumpscares, we will be working on that after the scanner update.

Changelog:

  • Changed tutorial next button font type
  • Fixed UI scaling issues
  • Fixed bug with goal UI
  • Fixed issue with escape menu UI showing in the main menu

-Firelight Studios

