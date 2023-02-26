- The "VSync" switch has been added in the setting interface. If your game has serious lag, you can try to turn off this option.
- The bullet adds various styles of hit effects.
- The collection interface can now view the description of weapons and bullets.
Burst Hero update for 26 February 2023
0.71.3 Update List
