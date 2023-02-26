 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 26 February 2023

0.71.3 Update List

  1. The "VSync" switch has been added in the setting interface. If your game has serious lag, you can try to turn off this option.
  2. The bullet adds various styles of hit effects.
  3. The collection interface can now view the description of weapons and bullets.

