1.1.3 Update

We've made some significant updates to Rage Night, so you can enjoy the game even more. We've enhanced the graphics and details to create a more immersive and visually stunning world. In addition, we've added a preview feature to the shop, so you can now check out items before you buy them.

To make the game even more exciting, we've added sounds to entrances and victory emotes, making every battle even more thrilling. We've also added live tips announcements to the main lobby, helping you improve your gameplay and take your skills to the next level.

In addition to these improvements, we've also added a News section and icon to keep you up-to-date with the latest tournaments and other news within the Rage Night universe. And, for players who prefer to play in their own language, we've added more language options to the localization.

These updates are designed to provide you with the best possible gaming experience. So, download the latest version of the game now, and let the action begin!