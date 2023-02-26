 Skip to content

Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 26 February 2023

Ice Update

  • Changes in the elements menu;
  • Changes to fire icons;
  • Winter skills kit changes (first passive reworked);
  • Added the card details tab in the card menu;
  • Removed skill suggestions tab.

