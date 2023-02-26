- Changes in the elements menu;
- Changes to fire icons;
- Winter skills kit changes (first passive reworked);
- Added the card details tab in the card menu;
- Removed skill suggestions tab.
Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 26 February 2023
Ice Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
