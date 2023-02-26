Patch 0.0.5 | Destruction, AI checks Closets, Gamepad Controls, Bug Fixes

Hi everyone!

Got a lot of cool new stuff in this update.

0.0.5 Patch Notes:

Destruction

Added a destruction system to the game

You, as well as the Ghost, can now destroy windows. Try to throw something through them.

(Over time I will add more and more destructible objects as well as more Physics stuff to the game)

AI Behavior

Added more internal logic to the AI and tweaked the ghosts behavior

AI's ability to see Players and losing Sight to them should now work as intended. As her Senses are now better she will be stronger as in the last patch.

Oh and the ghost will now check closets

Gamepad Controls

Added a Gamepad Control Settings Menu

fixed some gamepad control bugs

Map Updates

The Large Garage Door can now be opened. Electricity has to be on for it to work.

I plan to add more interactive things to the environment. If you have any suggestions, let me know!

I plan to add more interactive things to the environment. If you have any suggestions, let me know! made some minor level art changes here and there

Smaller fixes and Tweaks:

You now drop the trashbag you are carrying when you die

Players should no longer have their characters stack together in the lobby (now for real)

even more tweaks and changes to the closets to fix their numerous bugs

fixed various sound related bugs

fixed some postprocessing related bugs

Thats it for this patch!

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

You can see the current game version in the main menu's bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, just restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Thanks for playing and have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice