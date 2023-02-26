Release 1.1 - February 2023

- Added World Map and all projects now are mapped to their country
- Tycoon games now end at 2040
- Tycoon games are now scenarios with 3 or 4 realistic goals that match the renewable energy and fuel demand of those countries. For example when playing the United States you need to deliver 1000 TWH of renewable Electricity, 800 TWH of Hydrogen, 6500 TWH of Electrofuels and subsidize 300,000 Electric Vehicles
- Some project types now need to be added from the map, for example for Microwave Beam energy you select Mexico as the source for the solar power and the United States as the destination.
- Each Tycoon Scenario (USA, India, UK, Japan, UAE, Germany, Indonesia) has unique goals and technology choices that match their present situation
- The China global game scenario also has some country specific goals, specifically with meeting their Power growth.
- Emission Goals are now limited to the Global Game scenarios and the Tycoon Scenario's Goals are Energy and Transportation related.
- Display names have been cleaned up and investment income has been lowered
- Investment Income now is tied to the number of countries you have a presence.
- In the Global Games, some technologies have been removed for a particular country to reduce the list size at certain points of the game and make each Region more unique and differentiated.
- Tycoon scenarios now play more like a traditional Tycoon game, where the global game is still more of an open sandbox simulation
- Some improvement to the Game End Report, and the Tycoon Game has a different Report
Planned for March 2023
- Tutorial Scenario
- France, South Africa and Brazil Tycoon Scenarios
- Significant Game, UI and Scenario Refinement and Improvement
- Generally easier for new players to get into.
- Steam Achievements for meeting Goals in Scenarios
- End Game Improvements
Backlog
- Continuous Improvement
- German Language Support
- Your Feedback: info@plan-h-analytics.com
Changed files in this update