Update 1.3.1 - Watercolor Falls

The big feature of this update is the overhauled background of Act 3. This update also addresses concerns of motion sickness, fixes a few bugs, and overall ties the game closer to its upcoming Nintendo Switch counterpart.
Visuals
- The intro now features a “photosensitivity warning”.
- Act 3 has received a significant amount of polish. The new backgrounds allow the viewer’s eyes more space to rest and are more compositionally interesting.
- The Intermission and all other instances of Act 3 background elements have received similar polish.
Controls
- Players must now press the Up Button to interact with NPCs.
- In textboxes, the star icon has been changed to an A Button icon. This change can only be seen when using a gamepad.
- Plugging in a new gamepad will now register during active gameplay.
Misc.
- The Bellion’s attack will no longer staircase upwards when jumping.
- The Hshu Hshu enemies now burst quicker when hitting a wall or a screen boundary.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Bellion would shift forward upon being possessed.
- Fixed a bug where the Bellion would be unable to pick up bells with ribbons.
- Fixed a bug where the Zoontites would flip back and forth rapidly.
- Fixed a bug where the Sheris would begin moving forward in air.
- Fixed a discolored screen transition in Act 8, Scene 4.
- Fixed a bug where stars would spawn twice in Act 8.
- Fixed a bug where the Hshu Hshu’s head would detach.
- Fixed a visual error where you could see the edge of an offscreen sprite in Act 12, Scene 2.
Please let me know if you find any further bugs! Enjoy!
Changed files in this update