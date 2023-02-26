Update 1.3.1 - Watercolor Falls

The big feature of this update is the overhauled background of Act 3. This update also addresses concerns of motion sickness, fixes a few bugs, and overall ties the game closer to its upcoming Nintendo Switch counterpart.

Visuals

The intro now features a “photosensitivity warning”.

Act 3 has received a significant amount of polish. The new backgrounds allow the viewer’s eyes more space to rest and are more compositionally interesting.

The Intermission and all other instances of Act 3 background elements have received similar polish.

Controls

Players must now press the Up Button to interact with NPCs.

In textboxes, the star icon has been changed to an A Button icon. This change can only be seen when using a gamepad.

Plugging in a new gamepad will now register during active gameplay.

Misc.

The Bellion’s attack will no longer staircase upwards when jumping.

The Hshu Hshu enemies now burst quicker when hitting a wall or a screen boundary.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Bellion would shift forward upon being possessed.

Fixed a bug where the Bellion would be unable to pick up bells with ribbons.

Fixed a bug where the Zoontites would flip back and forth rapidly.

Fixed a bug where the Sheris would begin moving forward in air.

Fixed a discolored screen transition in Act 8, Scene 4.

Fixed a bug where stars would spawn twice in Act 8.

Fixed a bug where the Hshu Hshu’s head would detach.

Fixed a visual error where you could see the edge of an offscreen sprite in Act 12, Scene 2.

Please let me know if you find any further bugs! Enjoy!