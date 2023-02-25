 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PARANOIA PLACE update for 25 February 2023

PARANOIA PLACE - v0.46

Share · View all patches · Build 10638443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! v0.46 is here:

• Complete rework of the audio system (in progress)
• Difficulty rebalance in single player mode
• New respawn mechanic for SINGLEPLAYER mode only. After death, you fall into purgatory, interact with a totem, it will burns down and you respawn in a random place on the map. As a result you will have 3 respawns on normal difficulty and 1 respawn on hard.
• A new achievement for those brave ones who complete the game on HARD difficulty.
• Additional game optimization
• Overseer minor fixes
• Killer AI minor fixes

Dear survivors, if you encounter any issue, please email us on bloody.pixel.games@gmail.com with the subject "bug report". Thanks for all your feedback! Have a good run.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1592291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link