PARANOIA PLACE - v0.46

Hey! v0.46 is here:

• Complete rework of the audio system (in progress)

• Difficulty rebalance in single player mode

• New respawn mechanic for SINGLEPLAYER mode only. After death, you fall into purgatory, interact with a totem, it will burns down and you respawn in a random place on the map. As a result you will have 3 respawns on normal difficulty and 1 respawn on hard.

• A new achievement for those brave ones who complete the game on HARD difficulty.

• Additional game optimization

• Overseer minor fixes

• Killer AI minor fixes

Dear survivors, if you encounter any issue, please email us on bloody.pixel.games@gmail.com with the subject "bug report". Thanks for all your feedback! Have a good run.