Pianistic update for 25 February 2023

The synchronization has improved

Pianistic update for 25 February 2023

Build 10638418

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The synchronization has improved by changing the method of measuring the playback time of the song from updating every frame to directly accessing the dsp time.
  • Removed auto sync function.

