The Pale Beyond update for 26 February 2023

Patch notes for 1.2.2.00

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Tinned lemons were healing scurvy, but crew were remaining invalid. Invalid crew with no afflictions should have the invalid status removed when loading into a save.
  • Better UX, explaining the Save Tree, and it’s ability to let you access locked saves by deleting the saves above it in the tree branch.
  • Popup when returning to the Main Menu to remind you that quitting mid week will loose your progress for that week of the expedition.
  • You can use the Ctrl key on keyboard to skip quickly through lots of dialogue without accidently choosing choices. (Same as B/Circle on controller)
  • Dogs replenish after [spoiler] the Ice Splitting event.[/spoiler]
  • Fixed soft lock if you held E to advance the week after [spoiler]choosing to lock down for winter at the furnace. [/spoiler]
  • Various Misc Bug Fixes.

Known Issues we’re prioritising for 1.2.3

  • Any remaining Issues [spoiler] setting sail on the life boats, under specific circumstances.[/spoiler]
  • Errors in the resource UI regarding dogs, being incorrectly calculated in the number previews.

