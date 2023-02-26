Patch notes for 1.2.2.00

- Fixed a bug where Tinned lemons were healing scurvy, but crew were remaining invalid. Invalid crew with no afflictions should have the invalid status removed when loading into a save.
- Better UX, explaining the Save Tree, and it’s ability to let you access locked saves by deleting the saves above it in the tree branch.
- Popup when returning to the Main Menu to remind you that quitting mid week will loose your progress for that week of the expedition.
- You can use the Ctrl key on keyboard to skip quickly through lots of dialogue without accidently choosing choices. (Same as B/Circle on controller)
- Dogs replenish after [spoiler] the Ice Splitting event.[/spoiler]
- Fixed soft lock if you held E to advance the week after [spoiler]choosing to lock down for winter at the furnace. [/spoiler]
- Various Misc Bug Fixes.
Known Issues we’re prioritising for 1.2.3
- Any remaining Issues [spoiler] setting sail on the life boats, under specific circumstances.[/spoiler]
- Errors in the resource UI regarding dogs, being incorrectly calculated in the number previews.
